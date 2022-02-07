Whitehall holocaust project leader shares reaction to 'Maus' ban

"Maus" — an illustrated book about the Holocaust by Art Spiegelman — has reentered the public radar after a Tennessee school board banned it.
"The fact that any kind of Holocaust literature would be considered unsuitable, I think, is an idea people should really seriously think about," said Jeannie Ferriss.
Ferriss — the Whitehall Community Library director and supervisor of the Holocaust Project — says she was shocked when she learned that "Maus" was banned by a Tennessee school board.
"It’s an incredibly moving story and it’s a true story. The author and the artist based it on what happened to his own parents in the Holocaust," said Ferriss.
Art Spiegelman depicted the horrors of the Holocaust by drawing the Nazis as cats and the Jewish prisoners as mice.
The art portrayed the brutal reality of life when his parents were imprisoned in Auschwitz and the consequences of living with the memories.
"To look at a child and say you don’t need to know about this is just—you know, historically, it just paves the way for it to happen again," said Ferriss.
Ferriss says that the censorship of books touched a little close to home when one of her books had been vandalized.
"Not two weeks ago, I had one of my teenagers come up and bring one of my young adult books and someone had torn four pages out of the middle of it," said Ferriss.
Ferriss says that Maus is currently reserved for the Holocaust Project but has seen many requests to check it out.
"In a public library, you have the choice to choose any book in the library," said Ferriss.
