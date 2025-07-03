GREAT FALLS — Montana residents planning Independence Day celebrations are feeling the pinch at both the gas pump and grocery store as prices continue to climb across the state.

"Hiking, camping, we just like to get out of town as much as possible," said Jarrett Bratten, a Great Falls resident.

Watch the learn more about the rising costs:

Will rising costs affect Montana's Independence Day celebrations?

Despite rising costs, many Montanans remain determined to enjoy their holiday traditions, though financial considerations are increasingly influencing their plans.

"It's definitely a factor in us going out, that's for sure," Bratten said.

Gas prices in Great Falls have reached an average of $3.29 a gallon, up from $3.16 just a month ago. For regular travelers like Bratten, the costs add up quickly.

"It takes about $80 to fill it, so $90 every weekend," Bratten said.

Some businesses are noticing the impact of both rising prices and holiday traffic. Schultes, a family-owned store on the east side of Great Falls, has seen increased activity despite economic pressures.

"We see a huge uptick of people at the fuel pumps and we see people being active," said Schultes owner Rory Schulte.

Schulte notes that fuel prices remain volatile, with frequent fluctuations affecting both businesses and consumers.

"We see it going up and down. It's usually because that's what we're seeing on the cost basis as well. Fuel is a very touchy thing that can change any day and it can literally change overnight," Schulte said.

The price increases extend beyond the gas pump, affecting food and other holiday essentials as well.

"As far as ingredients go, individual items, groceries, everything has risen a bit," Schulte said.

Despite these challenges, businesses like Schultes are working to maintain affordable options for community members celebrating the holiday.

"Honestly, you get to know your customers and you get to know people that are in the neighborhood and in the community. And that's really a fun part about being a local store as well," Schulte said.