Woman dead, 2 children injured in Cascade County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two children were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Cascade County on Monday, November 1, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. near mile marker 12 of Highway 87, between Great Falls and Carter.

The MHP says the Toyota was northbound and went off the right side of the road; the driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise.

The vehicle then rolled across both lanes and came to rest on its roof on the left side of the road.

The 34-year old female driver died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

Two children in the vehicle - a 7-year old boy and a 5-year old girl - were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; there is no word at this time on the nature or extent of their injuries.

According to the MHP, seatbelts and/or child carseats were not in use at the time of the crash.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash, and the road was clear and dry at the time.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.