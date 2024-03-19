Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A 45-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Great Falls.

It happened just after 11 p.m. along the 1300 block of Tenth Avenue South.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a news release on March 18 that the woman was crossing from the north side of the road to the south side of the road near 14th Street.

The MHP says the 33-year-old male driver of a Buick was not able to stop or swerve in time to avoid hitting the woman.

The woman was hit by the front passenger side of the vehicle and thrown more than 10 feet.

The woman was taken to Benefis Health System, where she later died due to her injuries.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.

The driver of the car was not injured.

According to the MHP, alcohol may have been a factor in the collision but did not specify whether that applied to the pedestrian and/or the driver.

There is no word at this point on whether the driver may be facing any charges.

We will update you if we get more information.

