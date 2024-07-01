Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Woman dies after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Bozeman

070124 Fatal Bozeman Crash Map
MTN News
070124 Fatal Bozeman Crash Map
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BOZEMAN — A Big Sky woman is dead after her motorcycle struck another vehicle on Sourdough Road in Bozeman on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old woman was traveling south on Sourdough Road around 2:13 p.m. on Sunday.

Another vehicle stopped at the intersection with Lariat Loop was reportedly making a left-hand turn onto Sourdough Road. The report said the woman hit the vehicle as it was turning.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 26-year-old Bozeman woman, was not injured.

The MHP report indicates that the woman who died was wearing her helmet, and speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader