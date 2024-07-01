Woman dies after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A Big Sky woman is dead after her motorcycle struck another vehicle on Sourdough Road in Bozeman on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old woman was traveling south on Sourdough Road around 2:13 p.m. on Sunday.

Another vehicle stopped at the intersection with Lariat Loop was reportedly making a left-hand turn onto Sourdough Road. The report said the woman hit the vehicle as it was turning.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 26-year-old Bozeman woman, was not injured.

The MHP report indicates that the woman who died was wearing her helmet, and speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.