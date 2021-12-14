GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old woman from Cut Bank died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near mile marker 24 of Highway 358.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the woman was driving south when he hit an icy patch on an uphill portion of the road, causing the man to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went across the oncoming lane of traffic and then rolled off the road.

The driver - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The MHP report states that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.