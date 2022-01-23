Woman dies in Jefferson County crash

A woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash south of Whitehall, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 53-year-old woman was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler northbound on MT-55 when the crash happened. The time of the incident is not currently known, according to MHP.

The Jeep went off the right side of the roadway as the woman was negotiating a left-hand curve around mile marker 5. The report said she overcorrected to the left, re-entering the roadway, then overcorrected to the right. The Jeep slid off the road and into a ditch.

The report said the Jeep started to roll and the woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. MHP said evidence found in the vehicle listed the woman as being from Mandan, North Dakota.

No further details were available, and the woman was not identified by MHP.

We will update you if we get more information.