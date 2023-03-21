Watch Now
Woman reported missing by Butte law enforcement

Klimpel last seen by family on or around March 12, 2023
Butte-Silver Bow Police Department
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 18:34:57-04

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department is seeking information about 40-year-old Angela Marie Klimpel of Butte, who was reported missing on March 18, 2023.

Police say Klimpel's family last had contact with her on or about March 12. She is 5'4" tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Angela Marie Klimpel

Klimpel may be traveling with her dog, police say, and is possibly with friends in Virginia City or West Yellowstone.

Anyone with information about Klimpel is asked to contact the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department at 406-497-1120.

