Women's History Month celebrated at MT State Capitol building

HELENA — The Montana State Capitol building, along with Charter Communications, hosted a celebration for Women’s History Month.

The program featured Lieutenant Governor, Kristen Juras, Montana First Lady, Susan Gianforte, and more to discuss the role women play in Montana politics.

This event also honored Montana’s first female Governor, Judy Martz, and their mission to fundraise for a memorial of Martz to reside in the capitol to honor her service. Martz was not only the first female Montana Governor, but also the first female Lieutenant Governor. While in office, Martz tackled issues including creating and retaining high-paying job opportunities, addressing appropriate tax reform policies in the state, and improving the education funding system for Montana’s public schools.

“Montana women have stepped forward and continue to step forward to play an important role in public service within the halls of [the capitol building],” says Juras. “We have a range of knowledge and skills to serve the citizens who elected us to be here and they all bring their knowledge and their skill set to make Montana a better place for all of us."

The statue memorial of Judy Martz has a tentative goal to be showcased October 2024.