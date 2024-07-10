Xanterra issues statement in response to Yellowstone National Park shooting

Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which owns and operates lodging in Yellowstone National Park, issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the July 4 shootout involving one of its employees at Canyon Lodge in the park.

Xanterra expressed "heartfelt condolences" to those impacted by the incident that led to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner of Florida, a Xanterra employee. The company said it is providing counseling and support services to its Yellowstone employees.

Xanterra said in the statement it is working to bring all Canyon Lodge facilities back to regular operations while prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, guests, and the wider community.

A limited quantity of select rooms and most visitor services opened at Canyon Lodge on Tuesday, July 9. All remaining lodging is expected to reopen Wednesday, July 10.

