Yellowstone National Park IDs person whose foot was found in hot spring

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY. - Yellowstone National Park officials said Thursday they have identified the person whose foot was found in a hot spring.

The foot found in August in the Abyss Pool, which is located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, belonged to Il Hun Ro, a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, Calif., park officials said in a press release.

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officials received the positive identification based on DNA analysis in the last three weeks and notified the family, the press release states.

Park staff discovered part of a foot in a shoe floating in the well-known thermal feature and an investigation led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers was launched.

"The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred," the press release states. "Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown."

Park officials said the investigation has concluded, and there was no additional information to share.