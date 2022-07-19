Watch Now
Yellowstone National Park releases new video of June flooding

Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park recently released a new video titled "Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022."

"Beginning June 12, 2022, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park," a statement about the video reads. "Historic water levels caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical park infrastructure."

Watch the video below:

Video Extra: Yellowstone National Park flooding

Learn more about flood recovery efforts and park operations at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/flood-recovery.htm.

