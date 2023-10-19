Watch Now
Yellowstone National Park sees 50% jump in September visits

Yellowstone National Park visitation numbers for September 2023 were up almost 50% over last year.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 19, 2023
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park continues to be a very popular destination as we head into fall.

Visitation numbers for September were up almost 50% over last year with 838,458 visits.

Looking at September of 2019 — prior to the COVID-19 closures and the flooding of last year, — September's numbers are still up 21%.

So far this year, Yellowstone visitations are at about 4.161 million, or 38% more than the same period last year.

Going back to 2019, this year's numbers are 9% higher.

Only 2021 showed higher numbers for January through September with about 4.47 million visits, or a little more than 311,000 visits more than this year to date.

