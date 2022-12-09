Watch Now
Yellowstone National Park winter season starts December 15

The park shares a list of top things to know in the winter.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 09, 2022
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park’s winter season begins on Thursday, December 15.

With conditions permitting, most park roads will be open to over-snow travel by snowmobile and snowcoach.

Between mid-December to mid-March, most park visitors use commercially guided snowmobiles, snow coaches, and the non-commercially guided snowmobile access program.

YNP shares a list of top things to know in the winter:

Winter travel ends mid-March as plowing crews begin to clear snow. Roads will begin to re-open to automobiles in mid-April.

