Yellowstone NP officials warn visitors to be aware during elk calving season

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park officials issued a warning to visitors on Friday that elk calving season has begun.

In a press release, park officials said cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run toward you or kick.

The press release advises visitors to stay alert.

"Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars," the release states.

Park officials also advised people should always keep at least 25 yards from elk, and if an elk runs toward you find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

"You are responsible for your own safety," park officials stated. "Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable."

Visit Elk for more information.

