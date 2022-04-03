Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Young man dies in a crash in McCone County

Young man dies in a crash in McCone County
MTN
Young man dies in a crash in McCone County
Young man dies in a crash in McCone County
Fatal Crash
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 13:43:35-04

GREAT FALLS — A young man died in a one-car crash in McCone County on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a news release on April 2 that the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on MT Highway 13 near mile marker 13, north of the town of Circle.

According to the MHP, the 24-year old man - the only person in the car - was northbound when the car went off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected and went off the left side of the road; the car rolled several times.

The driver was thrown from the car by the force of the crash; he died on March 25 at a hospital.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs, along with speed, were factors in the crash, and the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the man has not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader