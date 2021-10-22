Young man dies in I-90 crash

GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old man from Garryowen died in a crash in along I-90 in Yellowstone County on Thursday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving west near mile marker 463 at about 5:35 a.m. in a Toyota RAV4.

The driver went off the left side of the road and drove in the median for nearly 500 feet.

When the driver re-entered the road, the Toyota clipped the back of a second vehicle, went off the right side of the road, and rolled.

The driver of the Toyota was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash, and the vehicle caught fire. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

According to the MHP, the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

The man's name has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.