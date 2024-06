Young woman dies in a crash near Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — An 18-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash west between Great Falls and Sun Prairie on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the young woman was westbound on Vaughn South Frontage Road and tried to pass a truck near Wagon Lane.

She lost control of her vehicle and over-corrected. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and rolled; the woman was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner has not yet released the name of the woman.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. The MHP report says that drunk/impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.