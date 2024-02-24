Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Youth from Butte dies at Discovery Ski Area, officials say

granite county sheriff.jpg
Granite County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
granite county sheriff.jpg
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 17:56:19-05

BUTTE — A Butte youth died from a ski accident at Discovery Ski Area on Saturday, according to a social media post from the ski area and the Granite County Sheriff's Office.

Discovery said in a social media post that ski patrol responded to the report of a minor hitting a tree Saturday morning and immediately began performing life-saving measures. They were unable to resuscitate the youth.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said on social media that the coroner's office is investigating and no additional details will be released at this time.

Sheriff Dunkerson did identify the victim as a "young man" and offered condolences to the family.

We will update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader