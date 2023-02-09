Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

ZooMontana's Red Panda picks Super Bowl winner

Pabu picks eagles.PNG
Phil Van Pelt/ Q2
Pabu picks eagles.PNG
Cheifs or Eagles.PNG
Posted at 2:47 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 16:47:11-05

BILLINGS - ZooMontana's Red Panda made his Super Bowl prediction debut on Thursday.

Given a choice between treat bags, Pabu chose the Eagle's bag in just under five minutes of suspense.

Cheifs or Eagles.PNG

For the tenth consecutive year, an animal at ZooMontana predicted the Super Bowl winner.

The ZooMontana animals have correctly predicted the winner eight times so far.

This was Pabu's first prediction as the honorary big game predictor after many years of Ozzy the Grizzly picking and most recently a brief two-year appearance by Sid the wolverine.

Pabu.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App