Donald Trump Jr. to campaign with Gianforte, Zinke in Missoula

Donald Trump Jr. will appear alongside Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke for a campaign event and fundraiser on Sunday, April 28, at the University of Montana.

The event at the University Center Ballroom will be hosted by the Montana Association of Conservatives as a fundraiser for its political action committee, Mac-Pac, according to a website in which people can sign up to attend.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed the event Thursday afternoon, the Daily Montanan reports.

Tickets will cost $75 per person for people who want to attend, according to the sign-up and donation form. Only people with tickets and their name on the list will be allowed to enter, and children under age 16 won’t be allowed. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the program will start at 2 p.m.

Along with Republicans Trump Jr., Gianforte and Zinke, the other featured speaker will be Alex Bruesewitz, a Republican consultant and author.

The event site also lists larger donation opportunities for candidates and small businesses that include tickets and advertising in various places for various rates. A $4,000 donation would include a large advertisement, an on-screen advertisement and a mention from the podium.

The Mac-Pac registered with the Federal Election Commission in March and lists itself as a Montana-based hybrid PAC with no current connections to any other organizations.

“Joe Biden and the left have failed Americans and Montanans. Their policies have done nothing more than encourage an open border, rising crime, and historic inflation,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I am proud to stand with Donald Trump Jr. and Representative Zinke as we work together to get our country back on track.”

Gianforte and Zinke have both endorsed former President Donald Trump in this year’s election, and Trump Jr. often campaigns on his behalf to curry the favor of voters for local and statewide candidates loyal to his father.

Gianforte has a primary challenger this year in Lakeside Republican Rep. Tanner Smith, while pastor Mary Todd, who ran against Zinke in 2022, is running in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary again this year.

