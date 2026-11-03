Flathead judges Eddy, Wilson square off for Montana Supreme Court seat

MISSOULA — Amy Eddy and Dan Wilson are facing off in the election for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court.

Beth Baker is vacating the position after three terms as a justice.

Both are currently judges on the Flathead County District Court bench.

Judge Eddy grew up near Stanley, Idaho. She graduated from the University of Montana’s law school in 2001.

She was appointed to the 11th Judicial District Court in 2015 by former Gov. Steve Bullock.

She won elections in 2016, 2018, and 2024 to keep her seat.

Eddy’s campaign website shares that she is running to provide Montanans with “a Justice who is impartial experienced, and committed to applying the law fairly. On the court she will protect individual freedoms, uphold the Montana Constitution, hold criminals accountable, and preserve the integrity of the judicial system.”

Judge Wilson is a fourth-generation Montanan with his roots dating back to a homestead near Malta in 1913.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota’s law school in 1993 and then became a prosecutor.

Wilson handled cases in Great Falls, Chinook, and Kalispell before moving into private practice.

Wilson served as a Flathead County justice of the peace from 2011 until he was sworn in to the 11th Judicial District Court in 2017.

Wilson’s campaign online states, “Through his conservative judicial philosophy and his commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, Judge Dan Wilson has earned a reputation as a fair but firm judge.”

His website states, “will uphold our laws as written, protect the Constitution, and ensure our courts remain places of impartial justice — not judicial activism.”