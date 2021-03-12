K-12 schools in Montana getting $400M from COVID-19 relief bill

HELENA — Montana’s K-12 public schools will get a whopping $382 million from the federal Covid-19 relief bill signed into law Thursday – and private and home schools will get nearly $13 million as well.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who supported the bill, said Friday the money will help schools “fully re-open for in-person learning” and get students back on the proper learning track.

“In my conversations with Montana’s teachers, administrators and parents last year, one thing has been clear,” he said in a statement. “Our schools need targeted assistance to help them get our kids safely back in the classroom full-time and help so many who have fallen behind this last year.”

The money for school is part of an estimated $2.7 billion in the massive aid bill that’s headed for Montana.

State Superintendent Elise Arntzen said while local school districts will ultimately decide how to spend the money, federal guidelines dictate that a big emphasis will be on helping students who’ve fallen behind on their education.

“These federal dollars emphasize healing from the disruption caused by the coronavirus and focus on enhanced learning for summer and after-school opportunities,” she said.

Montana also has an additional $170 million in federal funds for schools from the Covid-19 relief bill passed by Congress in December.

Here’s a closer look and a breakdown on the money for schools in the bill approved this week: