PSC president Molnar under investigation, claims he's being unfairly targeted

HELENA — The elected body that regulates utilities in Montana is again embroiled in controversy. Its presiding officer is under investigation, and he’s claiming he’s been unfairly targeted.

Montana Public Service Commission President Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, spoke to reporters Tuesday, shortly before the commission’s regular weekly business meeting at their offices in Helena. He said he was being investigated for allegations of unprofessional conduct, and that he was refusing to cooperate because he didn’t believe he was receiving due process.

“No evidence has been brought forward – I’m still not sure what I'm charged with,” he said.

Molnar appeared alongside his attorney, Matthew Monforton. He said he was scheduled to speak with investigators on Tuesday but declined to meet with them because he objected to their process.

“I will not meet with them in a secret meeting, with no investigation, with no due process, no right to face my accusers, nothing,” Molnar said. “I'm not going to set that precedent.”

PSC executive director Alana Lake confirmed Tuesday that there is an active investigation related to Molnar’s “interactions with others in the workplace.” She said they were unable to disclose any more information about the allegations because they’re confidential, under state rules regarding workplace investigations.

“To ensure the integrity and impartiality of the process, the investigation is being conducted by an independent outside agency,” Lake said in a statement to MTN. “The PSC is committed to a fair, transparent, and lawful process.”

Lake added, “It is also important to recognize that individuals who bring forward concerns are entitled to privacy protections.”

Jonathon Ambarian Montana Public Service Commission President Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, speaks during the commission's regular weekly meeting, July 29, 2025.

Molnar was elected to the PSC last November, after having previously served on the commission from 2005 to 2013. He was immediately chosen as commission president.

Molnar told reporters he was coming forward publicly because he believed the PSC didn’t have the authority under state law to conduct this type of investigation on an elected official, and that he was being targeted because he has objected to PSC policies that he believes undermined transparency and favored large utilities.

Monforton said the report from this investigation could be used as justification for other commissioners to vote to remove Molnar from his position, and that his client should have full legal recourse as he would in a court proceeding.

“It's clearly meant to silence Commissioner Molnar and to stop his fight to keep PSC from descending into darkness and secrecy,” he said.

State law says PSC members can be removed from office if convicted of official misconduct, and that the governor has the authority to suspend a commissioner “upon complaint made and good cause shown.” Monforton argued those are the only valid frameworks for disciplining an elected commissioner.

Jonathon Ambarian Montana Public Service Commission President Brad Molnar, R-Laurel (right), was accompanied by attorney Matthew Monforton (left) as he told reporters he was under investigation, July 29, 2025.

Molnar maintained he did not know what specific incident may have led to the investigation, but he alluded to some disagreements that surfaced between himself and other commissioners in recent PSC meetings.

“At any work session you can call that we're not being professional,” he said. “I try, I fail sometimes, but I'm not the only one. And you know what? I'm elected. People don't like it. They'll unelect you. It’s simple. They knew what they were getting when they got me: They got a redneck from Laurel that'll stand up and fight back.”

Controversy surrounding the PSC has made headlines in the past. In 2020, then-Commissioner Roger Koopman filed a claim against the agency, saying someone in his office had leaked his emails as a form of “political retaliation,” in the midst of an ongoing conflict with other commissioners.

Molnar told MTN Tuesday that the PSC had continued its work during previous periods of tension, and he doesn't believe this situation is going to interfere with them conducting their regular business. Their next weekly meeting is scheduled to be held in Helena next Tuesday, August 5.