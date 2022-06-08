Tranel awaiting results from western congressional district Democratic race

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m. - June 7, 2020

MISSOULA - The votes are still being counted but the Democratic winner for Montana's First Congressional District is Monica Tranel. Cora Neumann has conceded the race. (Read the full story here.)

Original article: 9:52 a.m. - June 7, 2022

There was music and the excitement was building Tuesday evening at Missoula’s Union Club as Democratic candidate Monica Tranel awaits results for Montana’s western congressional district.

A Missoula attorney, Tranel’s campaign has focused on her Montana roots. She grew up on a ranch in central Montana and is the sixth of 10 children.

In making the case that she’s the best choice to represent the Democratic party, Tranel’s highlighted her work effort — from fighting Northwestern Energy for the Montana Consumer Counsel to being a two-time Olympian, and a mom.

And as voters have gotten to know Tranel, she says she’s gotten to know them.

“It's been a privilege to connect with Montanans over this last year. I went in for an oil change last week, and they said you need four new tires because the steel belts were showing. I just put new ones on in August, so it's crazy, I put on so many miles. Montanans want to connect. We want to be in our communities again, we want to be together, and I'm just feeling that over and over and over again,” Tranel said.

Tranel is running against Cora Neumann and Tom Winter for the Democratic nomination in Montana's First Congressional District, which covers much of western Montana, including the cities of Kalispell, Missoula, Butte, and Bozeman.

