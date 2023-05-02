U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale discusses national issues with MTN News

GREAT FALLS - Montana U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale is spending time traveling across Montana this week and contacted MTN News in Great Falls, offering to discuss several current national issues.

There is no shortage of items on Congress's to-do list right now, but perhaps none bigger than dealing with the nation's debt ceiling.

"The number one priority was passing the debt ceiling last week," Rosendale said.

He's referring to the bill passed in the House to raise the nation's debt ceiling so the country doesn't default on its debt, which could happen June 1, 2023, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and which could create a global financial crisis.

"It's my opinion that the Senate and the White House really didn't believe that we were going to be able to accomplish it. I've been working very hard for the last 90 days to make sure that we have a concept that would responsibly fund government," said Rosendale.

As of May 2, the bill was headed to the Senate, where it is not expected to pass.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with some members of Congress to discuss the debt ceiling.

Rosendale is also focused on immigration.

"We're going to start discussing now the immigration policy package that we really should be releasing from the House of Representatives next week," Rosendale explained.

Rosendale met with farmers and ranchers in Choteau on May 1 to talk about his grizzly bear legislation that has now passed committee.

"That's to de-list the Northern Continental Divide population. It's well beyond target population," said Rosendale.

While Rosendale may be focused on national political issues he is not unaware of state political news, including what's happening with Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr.

He said he's disappointed to see what he calls the breakdown in decorum.

Rosendale's stops in Montana included the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls to learn about training service members go through, High Country Snack Foods in Lincoln to tour the manufacturing facility, a ranch in Raynesford, and the Signal Peak Mine in Roundup to discuss issues the mine is having with its lease from the federal government.