BOZEMAN — Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidential election, hosted a rally in Bozeman on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

Watch the full video of his speech:

WATCH: Donald Trump campaigns in Montana

Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who took the stage just ahead of Trump at the event and later joined him on stage during Trump's speech.

Sheehy, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

This was Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years.

He campaigned in Billing as a candidate in May 2016, and as President he hosted rallies in 2018 in Great Falls (July), Billings (September), Missoula (October), and Bozeman (November).

