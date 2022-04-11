Montana State Hospital set to lose federal funding

WARM SPRINGS - The Montana State Hospital will no longer receive federal funding after it failed to meet basic federal health and safety standards, even after multiple warnings from the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issued the letter Friday and said the involuntary termination of its provider agreement with the state hospital was a last resort.

In February, after inspectors found deficiencies at the state hospital led to patients' deaths, the federal agency gave hospital administrators until March to improve conditions at the hospital.

The agency extended that deadline, but in its letter said the hospital failed to comply with federal standards.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) did not immediately respond Monday morning to a request for comment.

The State Hospital is set to lose federal funding on Tuesday, April 12 for new Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Payment may continue for up to 30 days for patients admitted before April 11.

In the February report, inspectors found the hospital failed to protect patients from serious falls, which led to the death of a 74-year-old dementia patient.

The hospital also did not have an adequate plan for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

Montana State Hospital is the only public psychiatric hospital in the state and as of April 4 housed 142 patients.

The CMS letter acknowledged the possibility that patients may need to be moved out of the hospital.

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

