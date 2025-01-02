Broccoli sold by Walmart in 20 U.S. states recalled over listeria risk

Bags of broccoli florets sold at Walmart stores in 20 U.S. states are being recalled after random testing found listeria in one sample of the product, according to a notice published earlier this week by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves 12-ounce bags of washed, ready-to-eat Marketside Broccoli Florets sourced to Soledad, California-based Braga Fresh and sold at more than 1,000 Walmart stores in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming (See here for the list of store locations.)

"The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result," Braga stated in its recall notice.

The potentially contaminated broccoli is past its best-if-used-by date of December 10, 2024. Although the product is no longer in stores, the company warned that consumers may have frozen the item for later use.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled product.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly as well as miscarriages and stillbirths. Short-term symptoms in otherwise healthy people can include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recalled produce came in bags with a UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back and lot code BFFG327A6 on the front.

Consumers with the recalled broccoli should not consume it but throw it out. Those with questions can call Braga at 877-456-7445 from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time or email WeCare@bragafresh.com.