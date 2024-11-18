Organic carrots recalled after E. coli outbreak

A massive recall of organic carrots and baby carrots sold at grocery stores across the country was issued by a California grower after a possible outbreak of E. coli that has already killed one person.

Grimmway Farms, which made and packaged the organic carrots, issued the recall on Saturday after nearly 40 cases were recorded in 18 states. At least 15 people were hospitalized and one person has died, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Where were the carrots sold?

A number of stores that sold the carrots across the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Canada are impacted, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Food Lion, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Canadian chains Loblaws and Compliments.

"State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Sunday. "Of the 27 people interviewed, 26 reported eating carrots. The FDA's traceback investigation identified Grimmway Farms as the common supplier of organic whole and baby carrots in this outbreak."

What carrots have been recalled?

According to the FDA, the recall did not pull any carrots off the shelves at stores as they should no longer be available for sale, however, they may still be in people's homes and refrigerators.

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag but were available for purchase at retail stores from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, 2024.

Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, 2024.

What brands of carrots have been recalled?

These lists include the brands or store's brands (and bag size) that sold the carrots.

Organic Whole Organic Carrots



Whole Foods 365 - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Bunny Luv - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb

Cal-Organic - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb

Compliments - 2lb

Full Circle - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Good & Gather - 2lb

GreenWise - 1lb, 25lbs

Marketside - 2lb

Nature's Promise - 1lb, 5lb

O-Organics - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb

President's Choice - 2lb

Simple Truth - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Trader Joe's - 1lb

Wegmans - 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Wholesome Pantry -1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Organic Baby carrots



Whole Foods 365 - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb

Bunny Luv - 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb

Cal-Organic - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs

Compliments - 1lb

Full Circle - 1lb

Good & Gather - 12oz, 1lb

GreenWise - 1lb

Grimmway Farms - 25 lb

Marketside - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb

Nature's Promise - 1lb

O-Organics - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb

President's Choice - 1lb, 2lb

Raley's - 1lb

Simple Truth - 1lb, 2lb

Sprouts - 1lb, 2lb

Trader Joe's - 1lb

Wegmans - 12oz, 1lb, 2lb

Wholesome Pantry - 1lb, 2lb

What kind of E. coli might be associated with the outbreak?

According to the CDC, the carrots might be linked to an outbreak of E. coli O121:H19, which could cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria and most people recover without treatment after five to seven days.

Some people may develop serious kidney problems and would need to be hospitalized, the CDC said.

Already 39 people have been infected across 18 states including Washington, Minnesota, New York, California, Oregon, South Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Orion, Virginia and Wyoming.

What should you do if you have the carrots?

The CDC and FDA say that any recalled carrots should be thrown away immediately or returned to the store for a refund. People should also clean and sanitize any surface they may have touched.