GREAT FALLS — U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana has responded to a video that was posted online on Wednesday which shows him involved in a brief struggle between Capitol police and a protester.

It happened today during a hearing conducted by the Senate Armed Services Sub-Committee. A man in a Marine Corps uniform is seen in the video being led out by Capitol police.

Watch the video here:

Sen. Sheehy involved in brief struggle between Capitol police and protester

The man slips his left hand in between the hinge of the door and the frame in an attempt to prevent being taken out of the room.

There are unconfirmed reports that the man's hand or part of his arm were broken as police tried to remove him.

Alan He of CBS News posted on social media: "Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C."

Sheehy posted on X: "Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

According to CBS News, the protester was arrested; there is no word at this point on what charges he may be facing.



(UPDATE) Capitol Police said in a news release that the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m., during a hearing inside the Hart Senate Office Building.

Three officers had to be treated for injuries by DC Fire & EMS.

The suspect, confirmed to be 44-year old Brian C. McGinnis, got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room, and was also treated.

McGinnis facing three counts of assault on a police officer, as well as three counts of resisting arrest, and crowding, obstructing, and incommoding for the unlawful demonstration.

The agency noted that protests are not allowed inside the Congressional Buildings, and that there are plenty of other spots on Capitol Grounds, outside, where demonstrations are allowed.

