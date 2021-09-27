Biden to receive booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, deliver remarks Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday as he receives a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The administration says Biden will speak at about 1 p.m. ET in the White House’s South Court Auditorium.

At 78 years old, Biden qualifies for a COVID-19 booster shot in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Last Wednesday, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a single booster dose to be administered at least six months after completion of the first two doses for people 65 years of age and older, those 18 to 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those 18 to 64 whose occupational exposure to the coronavirus puts them at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

The CDC says those 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions “should” receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s vaccine at least six months after their second dose.

Additionally, the CDC says people 18 to 59 years of age with underlying medical conditions "may" receive a Pfizer booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The same goes for people between 18 and 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

Biden received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a hospital near his Delaware home on Jan. 11.