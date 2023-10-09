Montana Rep. Rosendale will endorse Speaker candidate following Tuesday forum

BILLINGS — Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., says following the vote to vacate the Speaker of the House office, tensions and tempers will run high over the next few days.

But he still expects Congress to be able to pass the budget.

For the first time ever, the Speaker of the House was voted out of the job. The question now: who will replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.?

"I am very interested to hear everyone speak and then I will make my determination after that," Rosendale said.

According to Rosendale Representatives Jodey Arrington, R-Tex., Kevin Hern, R-Okla. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve Scalise, R-La./Majority Leader, are all vying for the job.

Rosendale says he plans to endorse someone after a candidate forum scheduled for Tuesday.

It's also unclear who Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., will endorse.

Former President Trump has been mentioned as a possible replacement, something former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, addressed during a visit to Missoula on Thursday.

"It's a very small number who really believe yes, with Donald Trump," Cheney said. "I mean, it may be two. One of them might be one of your representatives here in Montana."

"I would certainly support President Trump," said Rosendale. "I just don't know that that's the highest and best use of his talents and skills right now while we are going to need someone to fill that void in the President's office during the '24 election."

Rosendale said the House can have committee meetings, work on appropriations bills and get the budget passed before Thanksgiving with Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. presiding as speaker pro tempore.