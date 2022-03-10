Parents who lost children to fentanyl push for reform

MEMPHIS, TN — All different names. All different ages. One similar story that no parent should ever have to tell.

The names of Samuel Kirk Brown Junior; Ryan Davis; Parker Rodenbaugh; Peyton Presley Moore; Eric Berlin and Austin Berlin may sound ordinary but all are tragically linked by something that is causing more and more families across the country grief.

Each one of these men died from a fentanyl or synthetic opioid overdose.

Each one of their moms recently sat down for an interview with us to discuss the pain, the conversations you need to be having and the action they would like to see nationwide.

LIVING BY LEARNING

"It just happened in December," Becky Davis told us as she wiped away tears discussing her son.

"Pure grief," Janice Berlin said has she mourns not one, but two sons.

Kelly Presley is living by learning. She had no idea about the drug crisis prior to her son's death.

"I had never heard of fentanyl," Presley said.

WHAT IS FENTANYL?

The narcotic is classified as synthetic opioid by the DEA and is produced in a lab.

It's 100 times more potent than morphine.

While doctors use it in hospitals to manage pain or even to sedate someone in the ICU, because it's cheap to produce more drug dealers are using it.

It creates a stronger high and a quicker addition.

"It's very cheap," Cordie Rodenbaugh said.

Rodenbaugh has been traveling the country ever since she lost her son to an overdose trying to get people to pay more attention the fentanyl crisis.

"It only takes a tiny grain to get you addicted. They are putting it in Percocet, Zanax, anything they can," Rodenbaugh said.

TALK TO YOUR KIDS

"He was just wanting to have fun," April Brown says of her son Sam.

She wants to get across to parents to talk to your kids.

She says her son wasn't an addict or sought out fentanyl he was a couple months into college and decided to take a Percocet at party.

It was laced with fentanyl and he died within hours.

"I experimented in college, I didn’t have to worry about dying. Now there is no experimenting," Brown said.

NUMBERS GROWING

Across the country last year 104,000 Americans died from an overdose.

That’s record.

Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, are contributing the most to the spike.

The numbers are attracting attention in Washington.

President Biden has called for $23.5 billion in funding to reduce drug use this year.

The money would be used for treatment centers and to better prevent fentanyl from being sold on the streets.

More treatment centers are big deal to Becky Davis. Her son died in December and before his death doctors tried to get him an open spot in a clinic.

They just recently called back to say there was an opening.

"That was this week that they called," Davis said.

In short, this group of women just hopes the country starts waking up.

While they feel the President's bipartisan plan is a start, more must be done.

They'd like to see stricter penalties for those who deal drugs and more help for border patrol since they are seizing record amounts of fentanyl.

"Don’t say it won’t be my child, it might be," Rodenbaugh said.