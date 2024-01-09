Rosendale moves to impeach U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale announced Monday he has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III for "high crimes and misdemeanors."

“Sec. Austin has violated his oath of office time and time again, and has jeopardized the lives of the American people,” Rosendale, who serves in Montana's Second Congressional District, said in a statement.

Among his complaints against Austin, Rosendale said the defense secretary "knowingly put the American people in danger and compromised our national security when he allowed a spy balloon from a foreign adversary to fly over Malmstrom Air Force Base – home to ICBMs - and allowed the Chinese Communist Party to gather intel on American citizens. Moreover, recent reports show that Sec. Austin lied about the balloon repeatedly, putting the American people in danger."

Maya Alleruzzo/AP U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after their meeting about Israel's military operation in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Rosendale also cited concerns raised after Austin did not disclose a recent hospitalization.

“This dishonesty seems to be a repeated pattern for the Secretary as he once again lied to our military and the American people about his health last week," Rosendale said.

The statement from Rosendale, who some speculate will run against U.S. Senator Jon Tester in November, also criticized Austin for the "disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan."

"Sec. Austin is unfit for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, which is why I urge my colleagues to join me in impeaching him to protect the American people," Rosendale said.

Read the full statement here.

This is a developing story.