Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Ketanji Brown Jackson to appear before Senate on Monday

On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will open Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the appellate court judge that President Joe Biden has tapped to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer upon Breyer's upcoming retirement.

If the Senate confirms Jackson, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

During Monday's hearings, committee chairman Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and ranking member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, are expected to provide opening statements before tossing things over to Jackson, who will provide her own opening statement on her qualifications.

Senators are expected to question Jackson on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hearings will conclude on Thursday after a final day of hearings, at which Jackson will not be present.

Though Democrats have just a razor-thin margin in the Senate thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreak vote, only 50 votes are needed to confirm Jackson to the high court. However, if no Republicans choose to vote for Jackson, every Democrat will need to support her nomination, and so far, moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have yet to say if they will vote to confirm Jackson.

In questioning later this week, lawmakers are expected to address Jackson's time defending Guantanamo Bay detainees and her past sentences for some sex offenders, which some conservatives say were too lenient.

Democrats will also likely ask about Jackson's views on abortion. While she hasn't issued many rulings on the issue, Democrats assume she supports abortion rights.

Jackson's potential appointment to the Supreme Court likely won't influence its ideological makeup. In replacing Breyer, Jackson would join the court's liberal contingent, which is currently outnumbered 3-6 by conservative-leaning justices.