89-year-old dies from injuries suffered in pit bull attack

Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 20, 2022
An 89-year-old woman died four days after she and a 12-year-old boy were attacked by two pit bulls, according to authorities in Colorado.

Officers were called to a home in Golden on Sept. 14 after the boy sought help at a neighbor's home. Upon arriving, they said they found blood, which led them to a backyard where the woman was being attacked.

Police said they tried to get between the woman and the dogs, even using stun guns.

"Each time the officers approached the victim, the dogs would circle the officers," the Golden Police Department said in a statement.

As more officers arrived, they were able to hold off the dogs and take the woman inside. She was taken to a hospital for treatment but died on Sept. 18.

Golden police said the 12-year-old was also hospitalized with serious injuries. However, he has reportedly been released from the hospital.

Police said the two were acquainted with the dogs, but it's unclear who they belonged to. The dogs were euthanized.

