'A hero': Woman dies after going into Indiana creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into an Indiana creek to save her granddaughters.

Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m.

Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright.

Bright's daughter, Emilie Shea, said her mother died a hero.

"She was my best friend and has always sacrificed for me and my girls," Shea said. "This was just her last act of sacrificial love. She loved deeply and truly. And I'm completely blessed to be her daughter."

The family's pastor, Tim Bryan, said that Bright was there with her family scoping out the park where they were planning to hold a birthday party this weekend.

Bright made it to shore and collapsed, according to police. The granddaughters were not physically injured and are in good health.

Barrett says Bright may have had a medical event that led to her collapse, but her official cause of death has not been released.

"The grandmother is a hero and seemingly this was her last self-sacrificing deed prior to passing," Barrett said in an email.

Bryan says the puppy, Lily, has not been located. They're hoping someone may have found her.

The family's church, LifeWay Apostolic Church, is collecting donations to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

This article was written by Michelle Kaufman for WRTV.