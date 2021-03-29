Suspect in custody after ‘active shooter incident’ reported at Everglades National Park

A person is in custody following an active shooter situation at Everglades National Park in southern Florida Sunday, according to a post sent from the park’s official Twitter account.

Officials reported a man fired at park rangers, prompting closures around the area. No injuries were reported.

Less than an hour after their initial Twitter post, park officials announced the suspect had been taken into custody.

Authorities are asking people to continue to avoid the Flamingo area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

There are no injuries to report as of now. Suspect fired at park rangers unprovoked. Suspect is still at large. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

Suspect has been located and is in custody. Incident has been resolved. Press release to follow soon. Please continue to avoid the area. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

