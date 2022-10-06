Watch Now
Amazon plans to hire 150K holiday employees

Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility on the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 12:43:09-04

Amazon is preparing for the holiday shopping rush.

The online retailer said it plans to hire 150,000 employees across the U.S. Amazon says various positions will be available for full-time, seasonal and part-time work.

The average starting pay for a new Amazon worker is $18 per hour, the company says.

“Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions," said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations.

Amazon's plan to hire 150,000 season workers is more than Walmart and Target combined.

Walmart said it plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers this holiday season. Target announced plans last month to hire 100,000 season workers.

