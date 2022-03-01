Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Apple stops sales of products in Russia

apple.jpg
Matthias Schrader/AP
apple.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 19:03:40-05

Apple has reportedly stopped selling its products in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

According to NPR, Apple has paused all sales in Russia and has stopped all exports into the country.

Apple does not operate physical stores in Russia. However, products were available through online purchases.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," an Apple spokesman told NPR. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

Ukraine's minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook on Telegram for pausing sales in Russia.

However, in a post on Twitter, he also asked Cook to block access to the App Store in Russia.

As of Tuesday, the App Store was still available in Russia. A spokesperson for Apple said Russian state-controlled outlets RT News and Sputnik News were removed from the App Store.

The spokesperson said Apple Pay has also been limited in Russia.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader