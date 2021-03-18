Arizona Girl Scout donates cookies to health care workers, nursing homes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Back in early January, Allie Shroyer, a Girl Scout, and first-grader at Cheyenne Traditional School in Scottsdale, Arizona, went viral with her virtual sales pitch.

After her video was shared hundreds of times and picked up by many local and national news outlets, Allie sold 3,750 boxes of Girl Scout cookies nationwide.

“We watched it and were laughing so hard and posted it on my FB page and within the first 24 hours she sold over 200 boxes and then it took off from there," said Allie's mother, Kristen Shroyer. "I just love that it was our daughter making people smile."

She's also donated more than 1,000 boxes to local hospitals and nursing homes.

This week, she donated more than 300 boxes to the Arizona State Veterans Home in Phoenix, two for each bed in use, and for the healthcare workers taking care of our veterans.

At the end of the day, Allie's pitch wasn't about selling the most boxes or becoming a viral sensation.

She simply wants to make people happy.

“I just thought of making people smile so I just tried my best to make a sales pitch and I started to do it,” Allie says.

Allie isn't done yet. She also plans on donating hundreds of boxes to a food bank in Houston, Texas that lost everything during the February winter storm.

This story originally reported by Jorge Torres on ABC15.com.