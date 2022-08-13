Watch Now
At least four critically injured after car barrels into pub near Washington, DC

Arlington, Va. police said eight people were transported to area hospitals
Posted at 7:33 PM, Aug 12, 2022
More than a dozen people were injured when a vehicle crashed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Va. on Friday just outside of Washington, D.C., causing a fiery scene and injuring at least four people critically.

Arlington Police said eight people were transported to area hospitals, with four being treated for critical injuries and four others with injuries not said to be life-threatening.

Six other people were treated at the scene and released from there, WJLA reported.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash into the building which houses Ireland's Four Courts bar near the busy N. Courthouse Road in Arlington, Va.

Police said the crash caused a structure fire which was extinguished.

Multiple roads in the area had to be closed by authorities while the rescue operation and investigation continued.

Ireland's Four Courts tweeted, "Please keep all the injured in your thoughts and prayers," and thanks police for their fast response.

WJLA reported that a woman inside the bar named Mary Reilly said she was in the back of the building when she heard the vehicle hit and said she was hurt as people panicked and pushed past her to get out of the back exit.


The damage to the structure was considered significant.

An Arlington County Fire Department battalion chief's vehicle was reportedly involved in an accident while responding to the crash and fire.

