Beekeepers transforming Eminem's childhood home site into pollinator garden

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s already some buzz concerning a piece of land in Detroit, Michigan. In a matter of months, that excitement will turn into an actual buzzing— from bees.

“We’re excited to see us plant over 300 or so or more perennial native flowers here where bees can come visit, but also people," said beekeeper Nicole Lindsey.

Lindsey and her fiance, Timothy Paule Jackson, are the co-executive directors of Detroit Hives.

“For those who don’t know, a pollinator is anything that can help transport seeds from one thing to the next. Pollination can be done by wind, water, bees, ants, butterflies, bats, etc.," Jackson explained.

Pollination is the process of moving pollen from one part of the flower to another, which helps a flower or plant produce seeds. But this won’t be happening on just any piece of land. It’s the site of Detroit icon and rapper Eminem’s childhood home.

The property was torn down in November 2013 after fire damage.

"We know this area was left vacant, and we want to find a way to reactivate vacant spaces. So, it’s part of our mission here at Detroit Hives is to improve underserved communities that benefit both people and pollinators,” Jackson said.

Lindsey explained, “The feedback we get from the community is a very positive one. They love to see these spaces become activated where we’re cleaning out these spaces, but we’re also providing education."

They say part of their mission is educating inner city youth about pollinator conservation and the importance of habitat. The pair says they have 23 other bee-related sites in the city and have hosted countless field trips.

