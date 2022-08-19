Biden to host summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden wants people to recognize that there is no room for hate in the U.S.

On Sept. 15, the president will host the United We Stand Summit, which will "put forward a shared, bipartisan vision for a more united America."

The summit will bring together people from across the country who are working to address hate and division.

"The summit will include bipartisan federal, state, and local officials, civil rights groups, faith and community leaders, technology and business leaders, law enforcement officials, former members of violent extremist groups who now work to prevent violence, gun violence prevention leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures," said domestic policy advisor Susan Rice.

People can nominate a "uniter" in their community. Nominations can be sent to UnitedWeStand@who.eop.gov. The nominator is asked to provide information about how the "uniter" is combating hate-filled violence in their community.

Submissions are due by Sept. 1.