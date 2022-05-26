Bidens to visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas on Sunday.

The Bidens plan to offer comfort to the community, which lost 19 students and two teachers to a mass shooting at an elementary school.

"As a nation, I think we all must be there for them," Biden said on Wednesday when discussing the upcoming trip.

Hour after the shooting, Biden delivered remarks to the country.

"I had hoped, when I became President, I would not have to do this again," Biden said. He was vice president when the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary occurred. Twenty students and six adults were killed in the 2012 attack.

Biden pleaded with all Americans to come together to prevent another attack.

"I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage," Biden said.

The president has called for tougher background checks and noted how mass shooting deaths fell when the U.S. had an assault weapons ban.