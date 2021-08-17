Bob Dylan faces child sex abuse allegations, lawsuit

Bob Dylan is being sued by a woman who claims the singer sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 years old, according to multiple news outlets.

Dylan denies any wrongdoing.

“The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told Reuters.

In the civil lawsuit, which was filed Friday, the woman claims Dylan abused her multiple times at his New York apartment, NBC News reports.

Dylan would have been in his 20s at the time.

The woman says she was left “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day," according to NBC News.

The statute of limitations had expired on any potential criminal case. However, the lawsuit was filed one day before the window closed in civil cases, Rolling Stone reports.

Dylan, who is 80 years old, is an influential musician with a worldwide following. He has sold more than 100 million records and won a Nobel prize in 2016.