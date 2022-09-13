CDC warns providers to be on the lookout for enterovirus D68

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says health care providers in several regions are seeing young patients with enterovirus D68 (EV-D68).

The virus has been associated with a neurologic complication involving limb weakness, primarily affecting children, the CDC stated.

An alert has been sent out to providers to watch out for EV-D68. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and wheezing. Fever was reported in approximately half of the known cases, according to the CDC.

"Children with a history of asthma or reactive airway disease may be more likely to require medical care, though children without a known history of asthma can also present with severe illness," the CDC said.

The peak season for EV-D68 is late summer and early fall, the CDC warns.

To help protect against the virus, people are encouraged to routinely wash their hands and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for EV-D68.