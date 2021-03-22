Chauvin trial: Jury selection continues to find alternates, trial starts next Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is now in its third week in the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd’s death. One juror was selected Monday morning, making 14 selected so far, and legal teams want one more before opening arguments start next week.

Chauvin faces second-and-third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's May 2020 death.

Only 12 jurors will deliberate, the others will be alternates in case they are needed.

On Friday, Judge Peter Cahill denied defense attorney requests to delay or move the trial. Chauvin's attorney had argued a massive settlement announced between the City of Minneapolis and the Floyd family during jury selection earlier this month would taint the jury pool and make it more difficult to find an impartial jury.

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis Police on May 25. Chauvin and several other police officers were responding at the time, all of whom have been charged in connection with Floyd’s death. Bystander video widely shared on social media showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Potential jurors are being asked what they know about the May 25, 2020 incident, if they’ve seen videos showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck, and if they are aware of the settlement between the City of Minneapolis and Floyd's family.

How can I watch:

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage.

The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

In addition to in-depth reporting and expert analysis from veteran legal journalists - most of whom are lawyers - Court TV’s extensive coverage will include new virtual recreations, and insights and discussions from attorneys, investigators and forensic experts.

How can I follow updates:

Court TV will be updating their website, CourtTV.com, as well as their social media platforms and Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

We will also post the latest developments on the trial on our website and social media platforms.