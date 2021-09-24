Chicken consumers may be entitled to money from class-action lawsuit settlement

People who purchased chicken between January 2009 and Dec. 31, 2020, could receive money in return.
A class-action lawsuit alleges the poultry industry conspired to “fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price and supply of chicken products.”
The settlement is for $181 million, according to the lead counsel in the case.
People who purchased chicken in the specified timeframe can file a claim at Overchargedforchicken.com.
Claimants must have purchased the chicken in Washington, D.C. or the following states:
- California
- Florida
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Wisconsin